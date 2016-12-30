Singer, Tekno Invites Armed Robbers to His Home

Tripple MG signee, Tekno, has just done he unexpected as he took to his social media to show off ward of cash in his drawer.

The singer felt like showing off the awards he has gotten for the year 2016 and indirectly flaunted some cash too showing part of the Dollars he made from foreign shows.

It’s not new with Nigerian celebrities showing off money on social media as the likes of Davido is the leader in doing such and many others alike.