Handsome US Base Gospel Louis Ndupu Weds Nigerian Lover (photos)

Popular US based Gospel singer, Louis Ndupu, his currently off the singles market after he travelled back home Nigeria to wed his long time lover, Princess George.

The two have been dating for a long time and after much assessment, they felt it was time to do needful which prompted the singer moving down to Nigeria to wed his woman the traditional way.

Handsome Louis could not hide how he felt finally saying “I Do” to his wife’s family as he was filled with smiles at the wedding which took place in Abia, his wife's home.