If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Art & Culture | 30 December 2016 14:22 CET

Handsome US Base Gospel Louis Ndupu Weds Nigerian Lover (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular US based Gospel singer, Louis Ndupu, his currently off the singles market after he travelled back home Nigeria to wed his long time lover, Princess George.

The two have been dating for a long time and after much assessment, they felt it was time to do needful which prompted the singer moving down to Nigeria to wed his woman the traditional way.

Handsome Louis could not hide how he felt finally saying “I Do” to his wife’s family as he was filled with smiles at the wedding which took place in Abia, his wife's home.


Art & Culture

IN ALL THINGS THE ETERNAL ROCK OF AGES HAS THE FINAL SAY
By: A OLUSI/LONDON

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists