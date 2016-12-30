I’m Not doing Music to get Attention…Kiss Daniel Blast Haters

Singer, Kiss Daniel, is one of many that will always look back at year 2016 and smile that it was indeed a good year for him and his career.

Recently at the just concluded Soundcity MVP Awards, the singer emerged as the winner of ‘Best Pop Artiste of the Year’ and this got some of his presumed haters talking.

He has kept silent for so long reading all the negative things written about him and has decided to reply as a parting gift for the year 2016 by pointing out that he is not in competition with anybody.

Kiss Daniel state that he is not doing music for the hype that comes with it nor for the attention but for the love of good music.

The singer reminded his haters that they should take note that he is yet to do any collaboration with other artistes yet he is still soaring high.

According to him, "The fans came through once again last night at the #SoundcityMVP2016, Thank for awarding me the "Best Pop Artiste" of the year. See you 2017. For the haters I'm not doing music for the hype or attention, I just love MUSIC! I've come this far for a reason, to finish what I started.

"You can't compare me to anyone out there because I walk a different path, no one come close to what I am. No collabo, still Winning God got me. For the day 1 fans, I hold y'all down you give me ginger I don’t wanna lose you guys in a race to have more fans especially the mommies.

"Thank you all for a wonderful 2016!! 2017 is gonna be a mind blowing experience for everyone. ENTER INTO THE NEW YEAR WITH PRAISE God bless," he said.