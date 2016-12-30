Actress, Blessing Patrick Donates Relife Material to Orphans in Abuja (photos)

December as a whole is now seen as a season of giving and Nollywood actress, Blessing Patrick, did not ignore the month as she few weeks back visited Gwarimpa Government School in Abuja where she shared clothing materials to orphans.

According to the actress, she had to take such steps because she belives that there are lpots of people out there that have nothing to celebrate with and she needed to contribute her little quota.

Making it known to public, she wrote, “I remembered the orphans, who have no plans for the Christmas; I gave them gifts of what to wear. I tried my part for them to get what their parents would have done for them if they were to be alive.”