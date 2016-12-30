If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity Picks | 30 December 2016 13:54 CET

Actress, Blessing Patrick Donates Relife Material to Orphans in Abuja (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

December as a whole is now seen as a season of giving and Nollywood actress, Blessing Patrick, did not ignore the month as she few weeks back visited Gwarimpa Government School in Abuja where she shared clothing materials to orphans.

According to the actress, she had to take such steps because she belives that there are lpots of people out there that have nothing to celebrate with and she needed to contribute her little quota.

Making it known to public, she wrote, “I remembered the orphans, who have no plans for the Christmas; I gave them gifts of what to wear. I tried my part for them to get what their parents would have done for them if they were to be alive.”


Celebrity Picks

When you have given nothing, ask for nothing.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists