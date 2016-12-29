Sight and Sounds of Calabar Carnival (photos)

The much talked about Calabar Carnival, has come and gone leaving many with fun memories and trust me, the state government have been able to maintain the carnival tradition since it was introduce some years back.

The event saw many colourful cultural displays from the various participating bands which also had some Nollywood celebrities and captains of industries in attendance.

Many have seen the carnival as one in which they can use to ease of the stress they have gone through in the year and such, many far and near travel down to the state either to participate or just to have fun at the parade ground.

Have a look at how the event went down at the grand finale which took place on the 28th of December, 2016.