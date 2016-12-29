If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Q&A | 29 December 2016 11:34 CET

Actress, Toyin Aimakhu Changes her Surname to Avoid Problem in 2017

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Yoruba actress, Toyin Aimakhu, has not had a smooth run in year 2016 and as the year is about ending in some couple of days, she has decided to take a very hard decision in her life.

The actress through her publicist has decided to change her name from Toyin Aimakhu to Toyin Abraham.

According to her publicist, “Multiple-Award winning actress formerly known as Toyin Aimakhu will be called Toyin ABRAHAM from now onwards. The actress said the reason behind her name change, “is a family decision and will like to be officially addressed as Toyin Abraham henceforth.” Presently the actress is busy working on her new project; Alakada Reloaded.”

Everyone have began planning their new year resolution and for the actress, it’s about projecting a new image come 2017.


