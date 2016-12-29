OAP, Toolz Scared of Giving out her Cloth over Spiritual Attack

Popular On-air-personality, Toolz Oniru, is currently in a tight corner after a fan had sent her a message that she admires the outfit she wore to Olamide’s OLIC3 concert.

The fan had sent her a message and while sharing the message, she decided to ask her fans if it was proper to give out the outfit to someone that needs it but the response she got were so hilarious.

While some took it down to the spiritual level of telling her that she does not know the intentions behind her demands, some believes that it is not proper for her to give out a cloth she has already worn and sweat on.

After reading all the response she concluded that she will help make a new dress for the fan just to be on the safe side.