Come Let Us Adore Him By Busola Martins

"Let us adore Him" reminds us that baby Jesus although born a King is our mighty deliverer, Prince of peace and joy of the whole world.

This an early Christmas gift from Busola Martins to you, it is a call to worship Jesus, the reason for the season. Celebrate Jesus!

LYRICS

Let us adore Him

Let us adore Him

Worship Christ the King

O come, all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

O come ye

O come ye to Bethlehem

Come and behold Him

Born the King of angels

Chorus:

Let us adore Him (3x)

Christ the Lord

Let us adore Him (3x)

Christ the Lord

Sing, choir of angels

Sing in exultation

Oh Sing, all ye citizens

Of heaven above

Glory to God

In the highest heaven

Chorus:

Let us adore Him (3x)

Christ the Lord

Let us adore Him (3x)

Christ the Lord

Let us adore Him (3x)

Christ the Lord

Let us adore Him (3x)

Christ the Lord

Bridge:

Emmanuel God is with us

Counsellor, Prince of peace

Our Saviour Mighty deliverer

Redeemer, Joy of the whole world

(Repeat 3x)

Let us adore Him

Let us adore Him

Christ the Lord

Let us adore Him

Oh adore Him

We adore Christ the Lord

