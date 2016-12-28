If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrity | 28 December 2016 17:35 CET

Singer, Orezi Gets Half a Million Naira Gift for Christmas Celebration (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

The just concluded 2016 Christmas celebration will be one that will always ring a bell in the heart of singer, Orezi, who spent it at the home of veteran comedian, Ali Baba.

Orezi, had decided to storm the residence of the comedian to celebrate the festive season there but unknown to him that something special was going to be given to until after he had finished eating.

The singer was shocked when the comedian came out of his room and gifted him a surprised gift of a gold plated wrist watch.

Atleast, this will add to his bling chains which he keeps wearing about and those in the know have estimated the wrist watch to be worth half a million naira.


