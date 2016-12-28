Actor, John Okafor Goes on a Date with Wife (photos)

Comic Nollywood actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, is just a loving husband who is ever ready to spoil his wife, Stella, with all the love she needs.

He has put a stop to child bearing and now, it is all about enjoying each other to the fullest while they take their time to care for their kids.

Rather than spend money taking the wife to cinema to watch movies which they can actually watch at home, the actor took his wife to watch a football match which she was so delighted about.

Sometimes entertainment is sweet having it in a natural environment away from the usual air condition room.