Singer, Davido Pays for his 2017 Range Rover in Dollars (photos)

It seems it’s been a while since singer Davido graced his garage and so he has decided to celebrate his Christmas in a big way as he gifts himself a brand new 2017 Range Rover.

The car is said to be estimated at N80million and he decided to flaunt it as usual on social media also showing that he is not bothered about the economic recession because he paid for the car in Dollars.

Since he is the son of a rich man and he is also working hard to make his money, he needs to enjoy life the way he wants it.