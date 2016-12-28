Calabash | 28 December 2016 15:46 CET
Actress, Lola Alao all Smiles at Friend’s wedding (photos)
Nollywood actress, Lola Alao, has been enjoying a very silent lifestyle since changing her religious faith to Islam.
One rarely sees her outside but rather than spend much of her time painting the town red, she spend more time with her business and family.
The actress recently stepped out with some of her friends for a wedding event and she was looking happy as people came around to greet her.
Calabash