If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Calabash | 28 December 2016 15:46 CET

Actress, Lola Alao all Smiles at Friend’s wedding (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Lola Alao, has been enjoying a very silent lifestyle since changing her religious faith to Islam.

One rarely sees her outside but rather than spend much of her time painting the town red, she spend more time with her business and family.

The actress recently stepped out with some of her friends for a wedding event and she was looking happy as people came around to greet her.


Calabash

man's charm laies not in a nice face,but his ability to do somthing.
By: Kwabena Yeboah JP

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists