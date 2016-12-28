Why Actresses, The Aneke twins Cannot be Separated

Sometimes, if you are not familiar with Nollywood movies, you might end mistaken the faces of these pretty twins, Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke better known as the Aneke Twins.

The duo has been enjoying a smooth ride in the industry and they keep protecting each other everywhere they go.

Sometimes, they just want to be nasty so they get many confused on who is who as not everyone are able to identify them in public but they keep loving each other.

The Anekes just love stepping out in matching outfit and this has been their trade mark overtime and they enjoy it just as they did during the Christmas celebration.

One of the major reasons they have been succeeding together is not because they don’t fight but because they have dedicated their services to God as they ensure that every weekend; they are always at the church to keep it clean for the Sunday service.