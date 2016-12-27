Actress, Lilian Esoro Denies Husband Publicly

When some fans get to read about the marital challenges some of their favourite celebrities are going through, they tend to get scared about settling down just like the case of actress, Lilian Esoro and her hubby, Ubi Franklin.

The two love birds have been serving each other hot for the past few months and rather than allow peace to reign, each day that passes by, it gets messier.

As the year draws to a close the marital challenges gets interesting by the day and the latest observation reveals that Lilian has removed her husband’ name from her name on her social media account.

This might actually be the first step which might likely be heading towards divorce as they are yet to be legally divorced.