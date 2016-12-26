It was a magical experience at the Quilox3.0 anniversary event on the 20th of december 2016

On the 20th of December 2016 all roads led to Quilox as the luxury establishment celebrated three years of revolutionizing the nightlife industry in Nigeria. For an industry where the lifespan of nightclubs is known to be short, celebrating three years as the number one nightlife brand is an accomplishment Quilox does not take lightly and boy, did we roll out the drums.

Quilox is renowned for its over the top show stopping events and the 3rd anniversary celebration aptly themed Quilox 3.0 was all that and then some. Ozumba Mbadiwe was literally shut down as patrons, customers, friends, celebrities and well-wishers came out in droves to celebrate Quilox. It was definitely a memorable event as the “Gold lasts forever” theme ran throughout the event from the décor to the hostesses and even the performers. The aim of the event was to show appreciation to all the stakeholders who have supported the Quilox brand since inception. Indeed the impact of the Quilox brand on popular culture has been so significant that it seems like we have been here for a decade.

The well coordinated event was anchored by the gorgeous best selling author -Toke Makinwa and comedian Ushbebe who kept the guests thoroughly entertained with their brilliant banter and humour. Elma Godwin and Ehiz popularly known as Dada boy anchored the gold carpet. There was a spectacular opening performance by the “Imagneto dance group” led Kaffy as they gave a Broadway inspired performance which was choreographed to perfection

One of the highlights of the night was a breathtaking magical performance by famous magician Zeeto Peller, son of the late great Professor Peller who showcased a series of unbelievable magical illusions which held the audience spell bound .

There were also amazing musical performances from Falz the Bahd guy, Lil Kesh as well as Aquila Records soldiers: Que Peller, Baseone and Air boy

The 3rd edition of Quilox 365 magazine was also unveiled. Quilox 365 is published yearly by Quilox as a way of showcasing and documenting all the major events and innovations of the past year for guests and the general public.

The chairman of the Aquila group – Chief Shina Peller in his brief address emphazised that Quilox would not be where it is today without the hard work and dedication of his wonderful team and of course the passionate Quilox customers.

See more pictures below:

