Kano Base Reggae Singer, Kingsley Eno Osagie Exposes Fake NGOs in Africa

Kano base fast rising Reggae musician, Kingsley Eno Osagie better known as Winning Jah, is out with his latest single, "To Whom It May Concern" .

The singer who dabbles as the president of AMC1D, one of the efficient global Charity in Italy, was moved to make such song after discovering the abuse of Charity Associations operating from Europe to Africa in the name of helping poor children.

According to him while speaking with UNICEF, Uk, he disclosed that so many of this NGO'S aren't working the way they have made it looked and with such menace, he dished out the song, warning donors how they can help those in need in Africa.

