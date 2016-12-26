Singer, Durella Survives Ghastly Accident in Ibadan

As the year comes to an end, there is cause for many who are alive today to give glory to God as the journey of life has not been easy and singer, Durella, is one of those that should thank God.

Unknown to many of his fans, the singer survived a ghastly motor accident on his way to Ibadan along with his friend as their car ram into the bush.

Although, a clear detail of how the accident happened was not given but his friend, Stormy Tyzino, who was with him, broke the news to his fans.

According to him, “I’m a survivor, I have every reason to thank the lord for saving our lives, it was brutal and gastly on my way to Ibadan count down with Durella, but still we shut down the stage, who God has bless no one can curse, I want somebody out there to help me thank God a zillion time, merry xmas beautiful people.”