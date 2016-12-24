I Can’t Marry a Lady Older Than Me…Actor, Emmanuel Ikubuese

Nollywood actor and former Mr. Nigeria, Emmanuel Ikubuese, has enjoyed a rosy year 2016 but not without passing through the challenges of life as a celebrity.

For him, it is not far but how well he has been able to manage his time and other projects that matters most especially being that single dude with lots of female admirers.

He barely makes headlines like some of his colleagues but recently speaking with Sun newspaper about his love life, he stated that to love means communication and understanding but for him, he can’t get married to someone older than him.

Emmanuel stated that love is not about age as far as the two are willing to accept each other the way they are and overcome the obstacles but for him, age counts.

On if he can marry an older lady, he said, “No, I can’t! It can’t even happen; I can’t do that. Personally, I don’t think love is all about age. As long as two people understand each other, love each other and are willing to be together, age shouldn’t be an obstacle. Once there is love, respect and communication, then they are good to go. But personally, I don’t think I can do it. However, I am not against men that marry older lovers.”