If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity Picks | 24 December 2016 16:38 CET

I Can’t Marry a Lady Older Than Me…Actor, Emmanuel Ikubuese

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actor and former Mr. Nigeria, Emmanuel Ikubuese, has enjoyed a rosy year 2016 but not without passing through the challenges of life as a celebrity.

For him, it is not far but how well he has been able to manage his time and other projects that matters most especially being that single dude with lots of female admirers.

He barely makes headlines like some of his colleagues but recently speaking with Sun newspaper about his love life, he stated that to love means communication and understanding but for him, he can’t get married to someone older than him.

Emmanuel stated that love is not about age as far as the two are willing to accept each other the way they are and overcome the obstacles but for him, age counts.

On if he can marry an older lady, he said, “No, I can’t! It can’t even happen; I can’t do that. Personally, I don’t think love is all about age. As long as two people understand each other, love each other and are willing to be together, age shouldn’t be an obstacle. Once there is love, respect and communication, then they are good to go. But personally, I don’t think I can do it. However, I am not against men that marry older lovers.”


Celebrity Picks

Think about your market before you make a purchase.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists