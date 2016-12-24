If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

‘In the closet’ | 24 December 2016 14:19 CET

I Can’t get Married to a Poor Man…Actress, Nkechi Emmanuel

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywod actress, Nkechi Emmanuel better known as Nurse Titi, in popular sitcom, ‘Clinic Matters’, may be doing well for herself but she has set some standards for herself.

The actress in an interview has just disclosed that just like some of her colleagues will say, she is not ready to settle down with poor man.

She pointed out that the only thing that can make her marry a poor man is only if he has prospects but if he does not have then there is no love.

“I cannot marry a poor man but if he has prospect of being rich, then he is a good one. If he is poor without such prospects, then I do not see that working. When it comes to my dream man, he must be God fearing, intelligent, handsome and he must be focused,” she told Punch.


‘In the closet’

Life does not hold Good or Bad things only both of them are in balance.
By: ADESOKAN SAMUEL

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists