Nollywood Affairs | 24 December 2016 12:20 CET

Chacha Eke Faani Set for Labour Room Soon (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

It’s already countdown period for pretty Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, child delivery and the actress has decided to have some pre-delivery photos before the main day which is likely to be between 31st of December 2016 and January 2017.

Seriously, pregnancy has never looked this pretty and Chacha really nailed it. She has made it look as if the whole journey is very easy as she does not make trouble at home.

Well, my mouth might be sweet but you can also pass your judgment on the picture.


By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

