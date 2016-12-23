How Your Favourite Celebs Dressed at The Headies (photos)

While many are yet to accept the constant flaws made by the organizers of the popular award, The Headies, the just concluded event had an array of stars who still believed that there is hope in the awards.

Aside just talking about the awards, the event also recorded some stunning trendy outfits worn by some of the celebs that turned up for the night of fun with the likes of OC Ukeje, Gbenro Ajibade, DMW youngsters, Dremo and Mayorkun popular singer, Seyi Shay, Dj Cuppy and others.

Well, they gave in their best in their outfit combination and sure there will still be some worst dressed though.