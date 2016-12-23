Emma Nyra Ignores Ubi Franklin at The Headies

Former Tripple MG signee, Emma Nyra, since parting ways with her former record label, has been doing well for herself even though her presence is not that loud like when she was in the label.

Recently, at the just concluded Headies, the singer bumped into her former boss, Ubi Franklin, but she never bothered having words of wisdom with him.

The two fell apart after messy allegations that Ubi had made dirty advances at the singer but was turned down on several occasions and that led to their parting ways.

Lots of people had stood to watch the scene that was going to play out but they tend to have ignored each other as they smiled at the event which was anchored by Falz and Adesua Etomi.