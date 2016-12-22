Oluwole Sogunro Community of Ogba Set to Celebrate 40 Years Anniversary

Hurray, it’s countdown to the 40th celebration of Oluwole Sogunro community of Ogba as all hands are on deck toward the celebration of their settlement since moving from Lagos Island to Ogba.

The event is scheduled to start on the 24th of December, 2016 with the opening ceremony which will feature panel session where dignitaries will talk about their contributions and plan to the development of the community with cultural dance, drama and key note address.

Second day of the event, 25th, which is the Christmas day celebration, will have the children’s party which will have Santa dish out gifts with various competitions.

The third day of event, 26th, will see Oluwole and Sogunro community engaged in a football competition to see the side that is good in the round leather game.

While on the 27, 28, 29, will be a youth empowerment day and free health care services for the people of the community.

Then the grand finale which will be on the 30th of December 2016, as been described as the Ankara party, will be featuring various artists and live stage performances and as usual, the day will be used to unite families together where they will make merry and discus way forward for the forth coming year 2017.