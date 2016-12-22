Actress, Funke Akindele Moves into New Apartment

2016 has been a good year for Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as she premiered her movie and at the same time got married.

The good news as the year comes to an end is that the actress has just moved into her new home at Amen Estate, Eleko, Lagos, as she revealed on snapchat.

She has really worked hard to come this far in the industry and one must give it to her that she truly deserves the happiness needed.