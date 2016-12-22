If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 22 December 2016 14:17 CET

After Failed MMM, P-Square Set to Launch own Investment Scheme

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

With the crash of popular Ponzi scheme, MMM, singing duo of Peter and Paul Okoye of the P-Square dynasty, have gotten their fans talking as they are set to introduce their own investment scheme.

The duo shared their idea via their social media account where they revealed that it will go a long way in giving hope to many who have tried in investing their money but failed.

Fans sure will not let such scheme go unattended to as they revealed that since it is coming from them, they will gladly invest but when it crashes, they will sure come hunting them wherever they hide..


By: Sabo francis

