Ladies Flaunt Too Much Backside at Clubs…Yvonne Okoro Laments

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro, recently went clubbing after a hard time at various movie locations just to entertain her fans and it was time to make herself happy so she decided to hit the club alone to have fun.

She did enjoy her time out at the club but what caught her attention was how ladies were flaunting their backside with some nearly unclad.

Yvonne turned herself to a fashion Police as she had to take some photos to show as evidence of what she was talking about with indication that some ladies were in need of guys at the club.

Well, she had a good experience but seeing what some of her fellow ladies do at the club made her to start thinking hard on way forward.