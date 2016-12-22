Producer, Emem Isong Takes Kids out for a Stroll

Nollywood producer, Emem Isong, has taken some time off scripting as she is now spending more time with her family.

Emem is currently enjoying mummy’s duties as she took her kids on a brief walk round the compound. She could not hide how happy she is being a mother again as she explains that she is very grateful for the privilege.

“'Mums' always on duty...and always grateful for the privilege....chilling time,” she wrote.

The producer since welcoming her twins babies has been very outspoken as she is now seen everywhere and always ready to welcome people who come around greeting her showing how happy they are on her happy home.