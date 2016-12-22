If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Headies Disqualification, Tekno Finally Reacts

Singer, Tekno, is currently happy with the level he has gotten to in the music industry even though he perceives that some award organizers are trying to mock him.

The singer became a topic of discuss some months back after he turned down his nomination on the Headies award after he was nominated in the category of the Next Rated.

Well, the sad story is that the singer has been disqualified from the category by the organizers but that has not affected him as he has come out to state that he will keep doing his thing. “I’ll do me regardless.”


