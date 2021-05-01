Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 05 - 2021

Listen to article

As we watch the day unfold, and nobody is able to stop it, so shall my dreams, hopes and aspirations be unstoppable this month of May and beyond, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Starting from this month, I'm on my way to a better day in all that concerns me. The Lord shall be the strength of my heart and my portion forever. By God's grace, I shall be the centre of attraction for opportunities this month henceforth, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The eyes of the Lord shall not depart from me everywhere I go, and darkness shall have no place around me. Beyond my thoughts, my God will guide me in his will. Beyond my strategies, the Lord shall be my ticket to success. This month, I will be a point of reference, a channel of blessings, a symbol of desirable successes and a celebrated achiever, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember God when it's well with you.

Good morning, happy new month and have a restful weekend.