Today’s Christian Devotion 30-04-2021

*May the Lord bless and keep you today and always.* You shall be filled with the fatness of the land and your life shall overflow with blessings unlimited, *(Genesis 27:28)*, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the Lord open doors of blessings for you and favour you in all your ways. May the work of your hands be always beautiful and flourishing *(Psalm 92:12-14)*. May you receive the favour of God for outstanding achievements, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Any power that wants to disgrace you shall be openly exposed and disgraced.*(Isaiah 49:26)* The King of glory, shall be your rock, salvation, fortress, sheild, comforter and you will never be shaken. His blessings, favour and peace of mind are yours, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that to walk with God is heaven, but to turn aside from him is hell.

Good morning and have a joyful friday.