Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 04 - 2021

O gracious master, infuse in our hearts, the spotless light of your divine wisdom and open the eyes of our mind that we may understand the teachings of your gospel, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Instill in us also, the fear of your blessed commandments, so that having curbed all carnal desires, we may lead a spiritual life, both thinking and doing everything to please you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

For you O Christ, our God, are the enlightenment of our souls and bodies; and to you, and all holy life-creating spirit, we render glory, now, and forever, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As we go out today in search of our daily bread, father please be with us, be for us, guide and guard us in all our activities. Help us to be successful so that we will return all glory to you; and take us back safely to our various homes in Jesus mighty name, amen. Jesus is still coming back again.

Good morning, and have a fruitful day.