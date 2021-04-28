Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 04 - 2021

Listen to article

I pray for you today that your joy shall multiply as you receive unlimited favour, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Nothing will be impossible for you because you are in Christ, and through him, you can do all things (Philippians 4:13). The spirit of the Lord will lead you to unlimited success and favour, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God's favour will reign in your life and you shall be at the right place at the right time. May God dismantle every opposition fighting against you, and you shall have a smooth journey to the top, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God grant you total favour and victory. Wherever you go, the blessing of the Lord will follow you. The Holy Spirit will direct you into the wonderful things God has ordained for you, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Celebrate Jesus here on earth, and he will celebrate you in heaven.

Good morning and have a blessed day.