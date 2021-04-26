Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 04 - 2021

Listen to article

Lord, I lay before you, all my sins that weigh heavy on my heart. Please forgive me. Forgive me for letting fear and worry control my mind. Forgive me for not following your ways. Thank you Lord for your unending love for me. I ask that you make all things new in my heart, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I ask for your wisdom, your strength and power to be continously within me. Father, please, make me strong and courageous for the road ahead. Give me the ability beyond what I feel. Keep me from the snares and traps of temptations. I pray for protection over my family and friends. Help me to start afresh right now to make choices that will honour your name, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that a life devoid of Christ is in crisis.

Good morning, and have a productive monday.