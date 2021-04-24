Today’s Christian Devotion 24-04-2021

Listen to article

Lord Jesus, you defeated sin on the cross and conquered death with the empty tomb, giving us the hope of eternal life. It is a gift that we gratefully accept. Thank you Lord for your love and mercy, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Almighty God, grant that we, who deserve to be afflicted for our evil deeds, may mercifully be relieved by the comfort of your grace, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Almighty God, look on the humble desires of your servants. Stretch forth the right hand of your majesty, and be our sure defense, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Heaven is real, hell is real as well, the choice is ours.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.