Today’s Christian Devotion 23-04-2021

Listen to article

Heavenly father, thou art the soul and heart of life, save me from the fear of the unknown, the fear that builds high walls around my spirit and life, the fear that closes in and envelopes me, the fear that nibbles at the edge of every satisfaction in my life, fear of failure, pain, and death, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

O Lord, open my eyes that I may see thy glory in humbleness and simplicity. O God of unchangeable power and eternal light, look favourably on me, your servant.

Let the whole world know that things that were cast down in my life, are being raised up, and things that are old, are being made new, and all things concerning me, are being restored by him, in whom they have their beginning, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that Jesus is still coming back again.

Good morning, and have a joyful friday.