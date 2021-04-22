Today’s Christian Devotion 22-04-2021

Listen to article

Lord, when you died on the cross, the veil of the temple was torn. Please, tear every veil of darkness in my life that will not allow me to see you as you are, or have access to you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

There was also an earthquake. Lord, please shake off everything shakeable in my life so that I will actualize my potentials, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Through your death O Lord, you cancelled every power of death (Hebrews 2:14-15) so by your power, every pronouncement of death over my life is cancelled. No sickness, no diseases, no failure or poverty will have power over me again, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Because Jesus took away my infirmities on the cross, I am free, and will not be put to shame anymore. His crucifixion has put an end to every generational curse in my life. His blood cleanses off every sin in my life, and every evil mark upon me is cleansed, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Celebrate Jesus here on earth, and he will celebrate you in heaven.

Good morning, and have a celebratory day.