Today’s Christian Devotion 21-04-2021

*Luke 10:19 Behold, I give to you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.*

Lord, help me to have confidence in the authority you have given to us as believers. I now rise in the greatest authority in heaven and on earth to command everything not of God's in my life to flee.

Using the authority of Jesus, I bind every evil spirit sent on assignment concerning me and my household. I render them powerless, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By the authority in the name of Jesus, I break the head of every spiritual snake and scorpion trying to attack me. Isa 40:8” The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever", therefore, every prophecy and promise of the scriptures concerning every area of my life and destiny that I have received and believed, shall be fulfilled without delay, in Jesus mighty name. Remember that a life devoid of Christ is in crisis.

