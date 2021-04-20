Today’s Christian Devotion 20-04-2021

Listen to article

Father, please let me experience your power and victory in every area of my life, especially in overcoming sin, because without holiness no one will see you (Hebrews 12:14). Let every chain binding me from growing in grace be broken, and every iron gate set against me from entering into my place of destiny, fulfillment be broken, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Deliver me from the snares of the enemies and from pestilence. Cover me with your feathers that I may dwell under your wings and experience your presence all the days of my life, in Jesus mighty, amen.

Remember that what God cannot do, does not exist.

Good morning and have an awesome day.