Today’s Christian Devotion 19-04-2021

Sin shall have no dominion over me, because I’m no more under the law but under grace. There is no more condemnation for me because I’m in Christ Jesus, and the Spirit of life has set me free from the spirit of law and death (Romans 8:1-2).

I shall not hunger nor thirst; the sun shall neither strike me by the day nor the moon by the night. Every good thing that my hands have laid its foundation, shall be completed by my hands. (Zachariah 4:9-10), in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapture Conscious.

Good morning and have resourceful monday.