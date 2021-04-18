Today’s Christian Devotion 18-04-2021

Listen to article

Deu. 31 vs 8 "The Lord is indeed going before you...He will be with you; He will not fail you or abandon you. Do not be afraid or discouraged".

Beloved, as you wake up this morning, be bold to take that step of faith. Fear not and don't allow the activities of this season overwhelm or discourage you. The Lord himself will be with you and your family. He shall walk with you to perfect his good purpose in your life. In as much as you keep obeying all his instructions, he will not allow any evil befall you or any member of your family, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Nothing is impossible when God is involved. He will make all good things available unto you. You and your own are completely safe and protected. No matter what, remain in his presence and him alone, then your safety is ever guaranteed. Remain Rapturable!.

Good morning, and have a great new week.