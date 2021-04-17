Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 04 - 2021

Listen to article

Father, please carry out a spiritual sanitation in my life and remove every satanic deposit that may be troubling my life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Though those who were selling in the temple didn't like what Jesus did, but they could not resist him. Father, let every spirit resisting your power in my life be swallowed up, in the mighty name (Exodus 7:12) of Jesus, amen.

I declare that my body is the temple of God, therefore every spirit that is not of God's in my life, you are an illegal squatter, so pack your load and go.

As the temple cannot be used for common purposes, so will my life not fulfill demonic purposes, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Heaven is real, hell is real as well, the choice is ours.

Good morning, and have a restful weekend.