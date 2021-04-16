Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 04 - 2021

Listen to article

Zech 9:11-12” As for you also, because of the blood of my covenant with you, I will set your captives free from the waterless pit. Return to your stronghold, O prisoners of hope; today, I declare that I will restore to you double"

Beloved, in that confusion, in that troubled water, in that valley of affliction, in that betrayal, there is hope for you, because Jesus the strong hold, your rock and refuge will turn your mockery into miracle, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God grant you joy, peace of mind, favour, success, strength and protection. No garment of reproach, sickness, disappointment, sorrow, shame, afflictions or failure shall size you.

Whatever you lay your hands to do shall prosper. You will flourish like the palm tree and shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that to walk with God is heaven, but to turn aside from him is hell.

Good morning, and have a joyful friday.