Today’s Christian Devotion 11-04-2021

Listen to article

Divine partnership is when you work and God blesses your work. Today, I pray that the Almighty God will take you to new heights and set your feet on a solid rock *(Psalm 40:1-2)*. Your endevours will produce good things in your life and you will flourish on all sides, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

(Psalm 92:12-14)*. You will not labour in vain neither will you be found in the valley of failure. *(Psalm 1:3)*. In your life, every yoke of limitations is broken, every rope of stagnation is cut and shackle of retrogression is scattered, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that what God cannot do does not exist*(Isaiah 10:27)*.

Good morning and have an amazing new week.