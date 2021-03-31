Today’s Christian Devotion 31-03-2021

Listen to article

Lord, in your presence there is rest (Exodus 33:14); in your presence there is prosperity (Genesis 39:2-3); in your presence there is safety (Psalm 91). Give me the grace to be in your presence always and to obey your commandments so as to leave a prosperous life devoid of chaos, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Lord Jesus, you walk in the midst of your Church (Revelation 1:12-16; 20). Help me to feel your presence anytime I come into the sanctuary to worship, help me to worship you in truth and in spirit (John 4:24), in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

As I dwell in the presence of Jesus, listening to him like Mary, he will teach me his perfect will and I will follow his instructions. I will be in his secret place, so no evil will befall me neither will any pestilence come near my place. As I stay in his presence, I will experience the sweet fellowship of the Holy Spirit, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Rejoice for Jesus loves you.

Good morning, and have an amazing day.