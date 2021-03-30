Today’s Christian Devotion 30-03-2021

Listen to article

*Luke 10:41-42 - And Jesus answered and said to her, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and troubled about many things. But one thing is needed, and Mary has chosen that good part, which will not be taken away from her.”*

Lord Jesus, in this passage you corrected Martha, but commended Mary. By this Lord, you are showing us that though service is important, but fellowship with you is much more important than service. Help me not to lose my fellowship with you by being too busy here and there, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Lord, when you called the Apostles, you called them first to be with you before sending them out to preach and to cast out demons (Mark 3:13-15). Many of the failures we have in Christianity today may be because we have not stayed enough with you. Therefore, Lord, teach me how to stay long enough with you, that I may renew my strength like that of Eagle's,(Isaiah 40:31)in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

When Moses stayed long enough with God, his face was shining by God's glory (Exodus 34:29-30) and no enemy could confront him. Father, help me to wait upon you in season, and out of season, that your glory may shine upon my life, and that darkness may not be able to come near me, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that what God cannot do, does not exist.

Good morning, and have a great day.