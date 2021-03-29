Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 03 - 2021

Listen to article

Luke 15:10 - Likewise, I say to you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”

Lord, you don’t want the death of a sinner but for the sinner to come to repentance; please show me mercy and remember not my transgressions, forgive me father, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

(Psalms 25:7). Lord, as I continue to seek your face this period, I open up myself unto you Lord; I confess and forsake all my wrong doings, cleanse me, show me mercy and prosper me, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

(Proverbs 28:13) Father, let your goodness and your mercy follow me all the days of this year and throughout my life (Psalms 23:6). Let me not be condemned with the world, but be saved into your eternal Kingdom. The gates of hell will not prevail against me, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Lord, as I walk with you this period and for the rest of my life, let the fire on my altar never go out. (Leviticus 6:10, 13). Open my ears that I may hear you; open my eyes that I may see you; open my mind that I may perceive you; Open my inner mind that I may hear and obey your voice, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapture Conscious.

Good morning, and have a productive monday.