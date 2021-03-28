Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 03 - 2021

Listen to article

Our sovereign redeemer, today, we join with the people in Jerusalem, offering our own shouts of praise and celebration at your coming, saying, "Hosanna, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord, Hosanna in the highest".

We confess that we have stood with the condemning crowd on good friday, with our thoughts, words and actions, crying, "crucify him". Like Peter, we have at times denied our relationship with you through our silence. Today Lord, we turn to you for help and forgiveness gracious saviour, not because we deserve it, but because you are forgiving.

Save us from our sinful ways, and restore us to life of loyalty to you, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen. Celebrate Jesus here on earth, and he will celebrate you in heaven.

Good morning, and have a reflective palm Sunday.