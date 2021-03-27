Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 03 - 2021

Listen to article

I received a new level of Grace and Favour for salvation today (1 Corinthians 15:10). The banner of God’s protection and security over me is raised so I can stand and not fall, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I stand in the power of the Holy Spirit and declare that, “No evil traffic" is permitted in my abode. My Home, my Business, my Children, my Marriage shall not be desecrated, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

My premises shall not be a habitation for evildoers; I will grow in purity. I receive the grace to fight like a warrior and win always. I receive the power to defend my salvation without fear and trembling, so as to make heaven, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that a life devoid of Christ is in crisis.

Good morning, and have a restful weekend.