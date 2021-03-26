Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 03 - 2021

Listen to article

Matthew 11:12 - And from the days of John the Baptist until now, the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the violent take it by force.

Lord Jesus, if there is any time to take your words seriously, it is now, because our salvation draws nearer than when we first believed. In addition, the devil is increasing his operations day by day. Therefore father, give me all the forces needed to stand against all the wiles of devil, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I rise in the power of the Holy Spirit, to stand against all Occultic sanctions and legislations over me, that are made to hinder me from continuing in this race to heaven, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Lord, by your power, I cancel every hindrance and symptom of hell in my life.

I release myself from every mandate of evil altars that stand against me. I shall serve and walk with God by covenant, and I will not break my covenant with God, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that we blossom and flourish like leaves on the tree, then we wither and perish, but God changeth not.

Good morning, and have a joyful friday.